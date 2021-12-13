Philadelphia on Monday became the latest American city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enjoy activities such as indoor dining.

City officials said the mandate will take effect Jan. 3 and apply to any place that sells food or drink for consumption on-site, including movie theaters. Restaurant workers also have to get the shots.

Venues can accept proof of a recent negative test through Jan. 17, though proof of vaccination will be required after that date, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania city joins places such as San Francisco and New York City in mandating the vaccine to enjoy social activities.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said officials will detail on Wednesday how they plan to implement and enforce sweeping new rules that require private-sector workers to be vaccinated and force 5- to 12-year-olds to show proof of at least one dose of a vaccine to enter social venues or participate in extracurricular activities.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.