Fewer than a dozen U.S. citizens who want to get out of Afghanistan and have all the paperwork are still stuck there, the State Department said Monday, suggesting it has whittled down a number that had been in the hundreds just a few weeks ago.

And more than 74,000 Afghan nationals airlifted out in the waning days of the U.S. war effort have now been relocated to America, with another 3,000 waiting in other countries overseas for their chance to enter.

The State Department, in an update on the situation, said the Biden administration has “surged resources” to try to help Americans and Afghans in the wake of the U.S. troop withdrawal in August, which ended America’s 20-year war effort.

But many questions remain.

The department did not reveal how many American citizens are still in Afghanistan but have not yet indicated a readiness to leave or have not completed all their documents.

Neither did it say how many Afghans stuck in the country have indicated they qualify for the special visa offered to those who assisted the U.S war effort.

The chaotic evacuation saw 13 U.S. troops killed defending the Kabul airport, the last redoubt of American troops in August, as the government collapsed and the Taliban retook control of the country.

During the chaos, the U.S. said it orchestrated an airlift that brought out more than 120,000 people. It later was revealed that many of those were Americans or citizens of allied nations. The actual total of Afghans evacuated appears to be lower than 80,000.

They were generally brought to sites in third countries where the names they gave were run through databases to try to spot any previous red flags or entanglements with U.S. agencies. But most were brought to the U.S. without the usual interview that would have been done for the special visa or for refugee status.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted them using his special humanitarian parole powers.

They were supposed to go to tent cities set up at military bases where they were to remain while they got medical screenings and communities figured out who could handle them.

The State Department, in its update Monday, said about 34,000 of those evacuated — including U.S. citizens and Afghan evacuees — have already been resettled in new communities here.

