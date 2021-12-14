President Biden plans to mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

She said more details would be revealed closer to the end of the year about how that day will be remembered.

“To the president, Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy. It was a day that our Capitol, our nation’s Capitol, was under attack and I think there’s no question you’ll see us commemorate that day,” she said at a White House press briefing on Monday.

More than 700 people face criminal charges after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.

A Democrat-led House committee is currently probing the attack in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an ill-fated attempt to stop Congress from certifying Mr. Biden’s election win.

