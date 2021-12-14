President Biden’s senior adviser for migration, Tyler Moran, will leave her post at the end of January after roughly seven months on the job, according to a media report Tuesday.

Ms. Moran, who took over the post in July, is leaving because she had been commuting by plane, a White House official told Politico, which first reported the story. She also said that she never intended to stay for more than a year.

“Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system,” Mr. Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser, Susan Rice, told Politico in a statement.

The White House offered similar reasons for the departure of Ms. Moran’s predecessor, Amy Pope.

At the time of Ms. Pope’s departure in July, the White House said that she “always intended to join the Biden administration for a short time with an expected departure date in the mid-summer.”

Ms. Moran’s decision to step down is the latest shakeup for the White House’s border team. Robert Jackson, the administration’s “border czar” departed in April. A few mid-and low-level aides also have left the team.

A replacement for Ms. Moran was not named, but the White House told Politico it is confident that six weeks gives it enough time to find a successor.

