The Justice Department Office of the Inspector General on Tuesday said four FBI officials hired prostitutes while on the job.

In an investigative summary, the department watchdog said the officials were on assignment overseas when they “solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex” in violation of FBI and Justice Department policies. A fifth official reportedly solicited, but did not hire, a prostitute.

“The OIG investigation further found that five officials failed to report contact or relationships with foreign nationals, including foreign nationals from whom they procured commercial sex, in violation of FBI policies,” the summary states.

During the probe, two of the officials being investigated resigned, two retired and one was removed. The investigative findings were sent to the FBI for “appropriate action.”

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent Tuesday.

• Emily Zantow can be reached at ezantow@washingtontimes.com.