A judge on Monday rejected the Los Angeles police union’s bid to halt the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The mandate requires city employees, including first responders, to get the shots to keep their jobs, but The Los Angeles Police Protective League wanted the courts to freeze the rule while their lawsuit over the mandate and bargaining rights played out.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff said he will study the issue further but the early balancing test favored public health over the labor issues presented in the case, according to the Los Angeles Times.

City Attorney Mike Feuer hailed the court’s decision after a judge turned back a similar attempt by city firefighters, the paper reported.

“For the second time this month, a court has rejected a shortsighted attempt to halt implementation of the city’s vaccine mandate for first responders,” Mr. Feuer said. “Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID vaccination. Today as COVID cases are on the rise in Los Angeles, it’s more important than ever that all first responders get vaccinated.”

