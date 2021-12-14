Microsoft this week opened a new version of its LinkedIn app in China that is specially designed to exclude free expression online in submission to the communist country’s rules.

InCareer, the new app from LinkedIn, will function as a digital job board that does not allow people to post messages or share content as they can on LinkedIn in countries outside the reach of the Chinese Communist Party.

“While InCareer will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles, members can update their new look profiles and be discovered and messaged by recruiters, meaning their dream job can find them,” Mohak Shroff, LinkedIn senior vice president of engineering, wrote on the company’s blog on Monday. “Members can also use the messaging feature to stay in touch with their contacts to give and get help.”

LinkedIn’s decision to scrap the social part of its social network to continue working in China was made after reports of journalists receiving messages from the company earlier this year saying LinkedIn would censor them in China.

The journalists facing restrictions work across the political spectrum. Benjamin Weingarten, a Federalist senior contributor and RealClearInvestigations deputy editor, published a screenshot on Twitter in June showing LinkedIn saying “legal requirements” prompted it to censor his content in China.

Axios’ Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian published to Twitter a similar message she received from LinkedIn in September.

Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, subsequently wrote to LinkedIn and Microsoft’s CEOs in September questioning the actions against Ms. Allen-Ebrahimian and a freelance reporter. Mr. Shroff announced in October that LinkedIn would end its operation in China and replace it with the jobs app.

Despite the communist country’s rules dictating its business practices, Mr. Shroff insisted LinkedIn was “excited” for the company’s new strategy in China. InCareer will be available at linkedin.cn and on Apple and Android devices, according to Mr. Shroff.

The website for the new app directs customers needing support to Beijing LingYin Information Technology Co. and features an address located in the Yizhuang District.

