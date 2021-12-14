An early December poll may have found some Americans dissatisfied with the Salvation Army’s now-withdrawn document on racism, but those concerns have yet to hit the charity in its trademark red kettles.

Officials at the Army’s Arlington, Virginia, headquarters Tuesday said a four-hour national sidewalk challenge in early December raised $1.1 million, more than double 2020’s $540,000 figure.

Spokesman Joseph Cohen told The Washington Times via email that the Army “is seeing a generous response to the Red Kettle Campaign from the public to help hardworking Americans overcome pandemic poverty this Christmas. We have no information to suggest that the efforts of any political action group are affecting the Red Kettle results.”

Mr. Cohen said the group is “actively engaging with our long-time supporters” in the wake of social media campaigns and news media coverage slamming the organization for the now-withdrawn “Let’s Talk About Racism” curriculum, a document the Army said was intended only as a discussion guide for church members, and not to direct donor actions.

The spokesman added the charity “will have a clearer picture of year-over-year fundraising results early in 2022.”

Including kettle donations, The Salvation Army in fiscal 2020 raised $557 million during the holiday season, 23.5% of the $2.3 billion the public donated over the whole year, the group’s financial report revealed.

This year, according to Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, the group’s National Commander, the Army hopes to raise $175 million of its overall holiday donations from the red kettles, a campaign that originated in San Francisco in 1891.

The organization’s response came after a political advocacy group released data from a poll by RMG Research, the firm currently operated by pollster Scott Rasmussen, showing a lack of confidence in the Salvation Army among those who said they had been donors.

The RMG Research survey, sponsored by Color Us United, the advocacy group that has called on the Army to “just say” America is not a racist country, found that 32% of donors were either “somewhat less likely” (12%) or “much less likely” (20%) to donate when told about the anti-racism guide.

The survey respondents were told the group’s guide asks “their White members to consider repenting for the ‘sin’ of racism” and claimed the organization presented “the view that America is a structurally racist society” through a “new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program.”

That same question drew a 32% response from those who said the moves made them “much more likely” (21%) or “somewhat more likely” (11%) to donate to the charity.

According to 28% of respondents, the disclosure had “no impact” on their likelihood of giving to the Army.

The RMG Research survey asserted that The Salvation Army “is training members in the belief that America is a structurally racist society,” and asked respondents if they now held a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the organization.

Here too, the response was evenly divided: 41% held either a “very favorable” (21%) or “somewhat favorable” view of The Salvation Army, while 41% were now either “very unfavorable” (23%) or “somewhat unfavorable” (18%) in their opinion.

The poll surveyed 1,200 registered voters online Dec. 6-8. Of that number, 77% reported they or a family member had ever donated to the Salvation Army.

The poll’s margin of error was 2.8 percentage points.

Mr. Cohen, the Army spokesman, said the organization “remains focused on its mission of serving those in need without discrimination during this holiday, but it is disappointing to see a poll that uses such patently false information in its questions.”

“That is simply not true and misleads the public,” he said.

The non-profit group Color Us United describes itself as “a national campaign to advocate for a race-blind America.”

A $6,000 Facebook advertising buy, along with unspecified spending on Twitter ads, “is having a dramatic effect on The Salvation Army‘s public perception,” said Kenny Xu, Color Us United president.

“We’re doing a no-holds-barred social media campaign for the constructive purpose of getting The Salvation Army to release a statement that America is not a racist country,” Mr. Xu said.

If the America-is-not-racist statement does not come out before Christmas, Mr. Xu told reporters, “we will be back in 2022. [If] The Salvation Army does not accede to its constituents and donors, we will be back. We will be constantly monitoring this situation.”

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.