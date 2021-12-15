A Colorado Republican wants to make sure the First Amendment covers the right to display Christmas symbols.

Rep. Doug Lamborn on Tuesday introduced a resolution calling for the House of Representatives to protect peoples’ freedom to express their celebration of Christmas.

The measure also would symbolize a “strong disapproval” of any attempts to ban Christmas paraphernalia, citing religious freedom as a motivation.

“There is a troubling effort in America to remove the symbols and traditions of Christmas from public display. This is a blatant attack on our constitutional God-given rights to freely practice our religion,” Mr. Lamborn told Fox News.

Mr. Lamborn received support for his proposal from a handful of GOP colleagues, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana.

Mr. Lamborn has introduced similar proposals in the past, including a resolution in 2018 that also sought to protect Christmas symbols in public spaces.

