America is just so very, very lucky in these trying times, according to Nancy Pelosi.

The House speaker, contrary to most public-opinion polls, heaped praise upon President Biden and his job performance earlier this week, even calling him “just perfect.”

Mrs. Pelosi told Mr. Biden in a speech at a Democratic National Committee Christmas-season gathering that “it is an honor and, of course, a pleasure to be here at this time of challenge — and with the coronavirus, the national insecurity for families, natural disasters.”

And the times have met their man, the 81-year-old speaker said.

“Our country could not be more — it could not be better served, than with this most experienced, capable hands than yours, President Biden. He‘s just perfect! The timing couldn’t be better,” she raved.

Conservative video channel the Bongino Report asked Wednesday, “is she okay?”

