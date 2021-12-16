Almost 90% of U.S. voters are concerned about the wave of violent crime spreading across the country, according to a new survey by a nonpartisan group.

Rasmussen Reports released the survey on Wednesday that shows 89% of likely voters are concerned about violent crime, including more than half (69%) of whom are “very” concerned. The statistics are up from July when 79% said they were concerned, including 49% who were very concerned.

The telephone and online poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between Dec. 13-14 and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

It comes as criminal justice experts are warning that the rise in homicides in 2020, the biggest one-year increase in 60 years, continued into this year.

FBI statistics show that homicides jumped by nearly 30% last year compared with 2019, from 16,669 to 21,570.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice, the number of homicides in 22 cities was 4% higher during the first nine months of this year than in the same period in 2020 and 36% higher than in 2019.

“Homicide increases above and beyond normal seasonal changes remain deeply troubling and require immediate action from policymakers,” the D.C.-based nonpartisan think tank said last month.

The report notes that the homicide numbers are significantly lower than the nationwide historical peaks of the 1990s.

