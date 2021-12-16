President Biden on Thursday bestowed the Medal of Honor, the nation’s most prestigious military award, to three soldiers for their actions in battle in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The group included the late Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, the first Black service member to be recognized for bravery in America’s wars following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Also honored at the White House ceremony were the late Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Army Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, the only one of the three soldiers still living.

“Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude today as we honor their unparalleled courage, commitment to duty, and the indispensable — indisputable — gallantry,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s just hard to explain where soldiers got the courage they got.”

“Each of you know what it means to stare down danger and summon the strength in a moment of trial. We are grateful for all that you three have done,” the president.

All three men were recognized for extraordinary acts of bravery. Cashe and Mr. Plumlee required Congress and former President Donald Trump to exempt their cases from a rule that requires the Medal of Honor to be awarded within five years of the actions it commends.

Cashe, while serving in Iraq in October 2005, was repeatedly exposed to enemy gunfire as he pulled several soldiers and an interpreter from a burning vehicle after it hit a roadside bomb. He is credited with pulling at least seven people out of the fire.

He died about three weeks later after suffering burns to almost 75% of his body and infections that led to the amputation of both legs.

Cashe was awarded a Silver Star, the third-highest military honor, but his family and commanders pushed for the Medal of Honor.

“He got everyone out of that inferno,” Mr. Biden said of Cashe. “That was his code. His love for his 3rd Infantry Division ran deep. No soldier is going to be left behind on his watch.”

Celiz was honored for his actions in Afghanistan in 2018. He is credited with braving machine-gun fire during a medical evacuation, using his body as a shield for an injured soldier being loaded into a helicopter.



Celiz repositioned himself several times to draw fire away from the helicopter. As the aircraft took off, Celiz was shot but waved off the helicopter so it could quickly leave the kill zone.

“Christopher Celiz was courage made flesh,” Mr. Biden said. “Today, we add his name to an elite vanguard of American warriors who generation after generation have strengthened and inspired our nation with their unwavering bravery and service.”

Mr. Plumlee was awarded for his actions in Afghanistan in 2013. After insurgents detonated a 600-pound truck bomb at Forward Operating Base Ghazni and attempted to drive in, Mr. Plumlee and others drove toward the explosion.

He killed insurgents while armed with only a pistol, carried a soldier to safety and administered first aid. One of the insurgents he killed was wearing a suicide vest, which detonated when Mr. Plumlee fired his gun.

“No one will ever forget how you sprang into action when our enemy attacked our base,” Mr. Biden said. “I’m grateful for your continued service and dedication to the country.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.