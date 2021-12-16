President Biden told unvaccinated Americans on Thursday they face a winter of “severe illness and death” as he pleaded with Americans to use COVID-19 shots, including boosters, as a bulwark against the omicron variant.

Mr. Biden argued Europe is having a harder time with the new variant and Americans should expect omicron to spread at a fast clip in the new year.

“It’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s gonna increase. For unvaccinated: We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death — for themselves, their family and the hospital they’ll soon overwhelm,” Mr. Biden told reporters as he received an update on the pandemic from Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and other advisers.

“But there’s good news. If you’re vaccinated, and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death, period. Number two: booster shots work. Three: boosters are free, safe and convenient,” he said.

The omicron variant spreads more aggressively than previous strains of the virus but its symptoms have been mostly mild, though public health officials warn that widespread infections still threaten at-risk communities.

Mr. Biden said the vaccine push is key to keeping schools and businesses open as the U.S. gets ready to enjoy the holidays. His COVID-19 team is promoting vaccine requirements but has insisted they won’t resort to lockdowns as European countries clamp down with a variety of strict measures.

Mr. Biden told the unvaccinated to join the 202 million Americans who’ve received a primary vaccine series. He also said fully vaccinated persons should join the nearly 57 million who’ve gotten a booster shot, once eligible, given data that shows it should protect people against the new variant.

“The whole point is omicron is here, it’s going to start to spread much more rapidly at the beginning of the year,” Mr. Biden said. “And the only real protection is to get your shots. If you get one shot, you haven’t gotten it yet that’ll help. If you’re at a point where you have everything, including your booster, you’re in really good shape.”

