The winter spike in COVID-19 is exacting a heavy toll on Broadway, with top shows announcing cancellations due to cases among cast and crew.

It’s a major setback for a part of the New York City economy that was shuttered during the first year of the pandemic and made a triumphant return in September.

Shows such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Hamilton” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” have scrapped performances, according to The Daily Mail, which produced a list.

“Ain’t Too Proud,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “Wicked” also saw blips.

Shows have been canceled with little notice for ticket holders. Notices that promise exchanges or refunds sometimes appear on Twitter the same day as a performance and typically cite “an abundance of caution” as the reason for cancellation.

Earlier this week, “Doubtfire” had to cancel a Sunday show “due to overnight detection of positive COVID test results in the company.” It had to cancel shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

The return of Broadway had been a major boon for New York, with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing a Sept. 14 reopening with great fanfare in May. Mayor Bill de Blasio drew a straight line between Broadway and the “life of the city coming back.”

“When Broadway is up and running, it says so much about New York City,” Mr. de Blasio said in September.

Things hit the rocks almost immediately. “Aladdin” canceled shows in late September due to a coronavirus outbreak, kicking off a pattern that is only gaining steam amid the winter surge.

