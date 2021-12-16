The federal government has pulled out of negotiations to pay massive settlements to illegal immigrant families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration, lawyers for the families said Thursday.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which had been leading negotiations on the reported $450,000 payments, said the talks have ended, though it didn’t know why.

“It’s hard to understand DOJ’s decision other than it was influenced by political considerations,” Lee Gelernt, an ACLU lawyer, told The Associated Press.

The payments had become a political loser for the Biden team, with polls showing the public decidedly opposed to the idea.

Faced with that opposition, the ACLU launched an ad campaign in the Washington area this week to try to amp up pressure on President Biden to “repair” the damage done to the families.

A day later, the ACLU revealed that the Justice Department had pulled out of the negotiations in a conference call.

“It’s about time,” said Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican, who was one of many GOP lawmakers that had been fighting to derail the payments.

The family separations grew out of the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policy, which was a response to the migrant caravans of Central American families that surged to the border in 2018.

Before zero tolerance, parents with children would have been caught and quickly ousted or released. The Trump administration was seeking a stronger deterrent, so it decided to prosecute the parents for illegal entry, a misdemeanor.

There are no family detention facilities in federal prisons, so when the parents were prosecuted their children were removed from their custody and placed into government-run shelters. But the administration had no system in place to reunite the families once the parents’ sentences were completed, usually in just a few days.

Documents released later suggest administration officials saw the separations themselves as part of a deterrent to migrants coming.

As mass separations sparked a furious public outcry, President Trump in June 2018 called an end to the practice. And a federal judge ordered the government to work to reunite the families. Three years later, that process is still ongoing.

Immigrant-rights advocates say the families still face severe emotional trauma over the separations and deserve compensation.

The Biden administration last week announced plans to try to write new regulations that would severely limit family separations in the future.

And the Biden team has a task force in place to try to reunite still-separated families, including bringing back some parents who were deported without their children.

Republicans on Capitol Hill had tried to force votes on legislation to derail the payments, but Democrats blocked those attempts.

