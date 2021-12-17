The Biden administration oversaw the worst November on record for illegal border activity, with Customs and Border Protection recording nearly 174,000 encounters with illegal immigrants.

That’s more than twice what was recorded in November 2020 and more than five times the rate from November 2019, both of which were under President Trump.

November’s numbers also showed an uptick of 5% compared to October. Usually, illegal border crossings decline at that point, as the cold weather and holiday season begin to tamp down on activity.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus, who was just sworn in for the job this month, said his employees are working hard, but he offered no solutions to the Biden border surge.

“CBP’s vigilance is key to disrupting smugglers and transnational criminal organizations as they exploit vulnerable populations and attempt to traffic illegal and dangerous products,” the new commissioner said.

The agency said the massive border numbers don’t reflect all that’s going on.

Thanks to a coronavirus pandemic border shutdown, many of the illegal border crossers are being pushed back into Mexico. Many of those immediately try again — and are caught again.

Out of the 173,620 total encounters CBP made with unauthorized migrants, they covered 127,653 “unique individuals.” That’s still 10% higher than October, indicting the numbers, while not as bad as the late summer months, are trending the wrong way.

Even more worrisome for the government is the situation with illegal immigrant children. CBP nabbed 13,959 unaccompanied juveniles in November, up from 12,783 in October. And they languished longer. On an average day, CBP had 962 unaccompanied juveniles in custody, compared to 595 per day in October.

