A new poll released this week finds that just over 69% percent of U.S. likely voters say no new mandates or restrictions are required for the omicron variant of COVID-19 — and that includes a majority of Republicans, Democrats and independents.

The survey by the Trafalgar Group found that 31.1% of voters believe fresh mandates are unnecessary because omicron is not a serious health risk and 38.3% consider mandates unnecessary regardless of the risk from the virus.

Another 30.6% of likely voters believe omicron is a serious health risk that warrants stricter mandates and restrictions, according to the poll, which was conducted for the nonprofit conservative group Convention of States Action.

“Americans have already figured out that mandates and lockdowns are not the way we will beat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action that advocates for shifting federal powers back to the states.“As we’ve seen in our polls repeatedly, the American people are tired of all this and ready to get on with their lives.”

He said the Senate this week recognized the political reality that Americans reject vaccine mandates when the chamber passed a bill to block President Biden’s mandate plan.

Opposition to new mandates or restrictions still proved stronger among Republicans and independents than among Democrats. The poll found that 86.5% of Republicans, 67% of independents, and 54.6% of Democrats opposed new mandates.

Among Democratic likely voters, 45.5% believe there’s still a serious risk from omicron that requires stricter mandates.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.98% at the 95% confidence level.

Trafalgar distributes survey questionnaires using a mixed methodology of live callers, integrated voice response, text messages, emails, and two other proprietary digital methods that it doesn’t share publicly. The survey of 1,084 likely 2022 general election voters was conducted Dec. 4-7.

