Police in Virginia on Friday said they have caught an alleged serial killer who is accused of killing two people and linked to at least two other deaths.

Investigators said they are looking for more victims of the so-called “Shopping Cart Killer.”

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the Shopping Cart Killer finds victims through online dating sites, meets them at motels then kills them and “transports their bodies to their final resting place, literally, in a shopping cart.”

“He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable, and he does unspeakable things with his victim,” Chief Davis said at a news conference. “Our Shopping Cart Killer does unspeakable things with his victims.”

The chief said they have a suspect in custody, Anthony Robinson, 35, of the District.

Mr. Robinson was arrested last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found the bodies of two women in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The women were identified as Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville.

Police believe he also killed two other people whose remains were found this week in a wooded area near a motel in Fairfax.

One of the victims has been identified as Cheyenne Brown, 29, of the District, and police are still trying to identify the other.

Chief Davis said before his arrest, Mr. Robinson had no prior criminal record and was a “transient” with “many, many jobs over the years.”

“We know he’s obviously traveled all the way down to Harrisonburg,” he said. “But where else has he been? Where else has he laid his head? Where else has he worked? Who does he know in all of the jurisdictions in between?”

Police also believe there are more victims.

“He’s a predator, as all serial killers are, and it’s our collective effort in law enforcement to do everything we can with each other with the community to identify other places where he has been so we can bring closure and ultimately justice,” he said.

Mr. Robinson is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.

