Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, warned her party that it needs to step up on passing liberal priorities to be successful in the 2022 midterms.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a liberal firebrand in the House, called Democrats “delusional” about their bullish attitude for the midterms if they can’t pass mass social programs into law.

“It is actually delusional to believe Dems can get re-elected without acting on filibuster or student debt, Biden breaking his BBB promise, letting [child tax credit] lapse, 0 path to citizenship, etc. [especially] when they run from convos about race and culture [which is what Jan. 6 was about]. We need to act now,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez added that if only one or two votes were in question, the Senate should force a vote on President Biden’s signature $2 trillion social spending package.

The lawmaker also said Mr. Biden needed to deliver, especially after vowing to get the Build Back Better Act passed if they supported the infrastructure package.

“They trusted him,” she wrote. “I didn’t think he could promise the Senate. He promised anyway. It’s time for him to deliver.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed this week that the upper chamber will take up the bill after Christmas, breaking the initial deadline set by the White House.

“The president requested more time to continue his negotiations, and so we will keep working with him, hand in hand, to bring this bill over the finish line and deliver on these much-needed provisions,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor on Friday.

The delay will prompt the $300 monthly child tax credit to expire in January, and more than 40 million student loan borrowers to resume their payments starting on Feb. 1.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.