A voice actor for the animated TV comedy “Bob’s Burgers” has been ousted from his job, after allegedly attending the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jay Johnston, who voices Jimmy Pesto Sr. on the show, has been absent from the Fox show since May, according to sources close to the situation who spoke to The Daily Beast.

One source described Mr. Johnston’s absence as a “ban,” while another confirmed the network was not seeking to make “a big deal” about his leave.

Mr. Johnson’s alleged involvement in the pro-Trump riot came to light after the FBI posted photographs of a suspect who appeared to be the actor.

Tim Heidecker, who worked with Mr. Johnston on HBO’s “Mr. Show with Bob and David,” was one of several social media users who pointed out the man’s resemblance to Mr. Johnston.

However, the FBI has not yet confirmed that they positively identified the man in the photo.

Mr. Johnston has also not been arrested or charged in connection to the riot.

Mr. Johnston’s other credits include “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” “Anchorman,” and “The Sarah Silverman Program.”

