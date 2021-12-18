Former President Donald Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over a recent deal he made with Democrats to allow them to raise the debt ceiling.

Mr. Trump said Mr. McConnell’s deal will only help Democrats pass their agenda, including a voting rights bill that the former president claims would be detrimental to GOP wins.

“Good old Mitch gave away our primary negotiating weapon — the debt limit, and he got nothing for it,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “This is Democrat controlled legislation that will make it virtually impossible for Republicans to win elections. It is a scam, as is everything else being put forth by the Democrats. McConnell is the best thing that ever happened to them!”

Earlier this month, Mr. McConnell reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to create a one-time process that would let Democrats raise the debt ceiling without GOP support.

President Biden signed the bill on Thursday, raising the federal debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.

The bill passed 50-49 in the Senate on a party-line vote.

In the House, the measure passed on a 221-209 vote, with just Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, breaking with his party to vote in favor of it.

Other Republicans have criticized Mr. McConnell over the deal.

In a tweet this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, referred to the minority leader as “Biden’s b***h” over the agreement.

“The House of Representatives is voting after midnight tonight because Leader McConnell allowed Democrats to bi-pass the filibuster and ram through the debt ceiling increase to $31.5 trillion,” Mrs. Greene tweeted. “Mitch is Biden’s b***h.”

