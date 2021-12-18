Thousands of protesters in London clashed with police, as demonstrators on Saturday took to the streets to oppose COVID restrictions.

The crowd took part in a “Freedom Rally” near Downing Street which voiced opposition against vaccine passports and other pandemic related rules and restrictions.

Videos of the rally posted to social media show protesters holding signs that read “This is Tyranny” and “Freedom Over Fear.” Few demonstrators had Trump 2024 flags.

Protesters who clashed with police shouted, “shame on you” to officers, reports Sky News.

Some officers suffered minor injuries, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Some demonstrators reportedly had also rammed a local shop by throwing eggs at the building and harassing customers inside.

A banner was also placed on a statue of Winston Churchill that reads “I’m not your patient, you can keep your f*****g needle.”

The demonstration follows reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had attended Christmas parties last year at a time when Britons were forced to face strict lockdown measures.

Mr. Johnson is considering imposing new restrictions, as the country deals with a COVID spike related to the omicron variant.

The U.K. has had some of the harshest lockdown measures to mitigate the pandemic.

