The White House highlighted its yearly roundup of what it deems its biggest accomplishments of the year.

In a memo obtained by The Washington Times, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris noted an increased vaccination rate, school openings, and a declining unemployment rate.

“In spite of unprecedented crises and opposition from Congressional Republicans, the President and Congressional Democrats got an enormous amount done for the American people in 2021,” the memo reads.

The memo cited that since this time last year where only 1% of Americans were fully vaccinated, more than 71% of adults have now received two doses of a COVID-19 shot.

On school openings, the White House said 99% of schools are now open, compared to 46% last year.

The president also noted that six million jobs were created under his administration.

The memo, however, also comes as Mr. Biden struggles to strike a deal with Senate Democrats on his signature $2 trillion social spending package, which will not meet the passage deadline set by the White House.

Mr. Biden’s poll numbers have also been declining over key issues like inflation and crime.

A CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, found that 66% of Americans said they had doubts about Mr. Biden being “a leader you can trust.”

That group included 92% of Republicans, 75% of independents, and 36% of Democrats.

The poll, which came out on Wednesday, surveyed 1,256 adults between Dec. 8-12. It had an error margin of +/-3.7%.

