A second senator announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, posted the diagnosis to Twitter, saying he first began feeling symptoms Saturday.

“My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse,” he wrote.

Mr. Booker said he would “encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Mr. Booker was the second senator to fall ill Sunday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, made a similar announcement Sunday afternoon.

“Today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she wrote.

