It is almost a tradition for the “Big Three” broadcast networks — NBC, ABC and CBS — to soft-pedal or omit coverage of issues that don’t reflect well on the Democratic Party. Case in point: Things are getting worse by the day on the southern U.S. border. The broadcast coverage of this phenomenon, however, is down to nothing. As in zilch.

A record-breaking number of illegal immigrants are arriving at the border. Broadcast news stories about the trend however, have disappeared.

“The crisis at the border is still spiraling out of control and the liberal news networks are determined to smother any mention of it. According to statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 173,600 encounters with immigrants along the southern border in November. This is a five percent increase over October. Yet, the evening newscast coverage dropped to a shocking zero. Zero minutes and zero seconds on ABC’s World News Tonight, the CBS Evening News and the NBC Nightly News,” wrote Scott Whitlock, research director for Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

You heard him right. “Zero” coverage.

“That’s down a stunning 100% down from March when the same network newscasts felt they couldn’t ignore the deteriorating crisis at the border. That month, there was a whopping 113 minutes of coverage for 173,281 encounters,” Mr. Whitlock reported in a new study.

“Journalists and anchors at ABC, CBS and NBC are still doing their best to protect President Biden and the Democrats from the horrible reality on our southern border,” he said.

“The network evening newscasts were interested in some border clashes in November — but they were in Europe. All three networks repeatedly covered the dispute between Belarus and Poland,” Mr. Whitlock noted, citing CBS anchor David Muir in particular, who described a “violent clash involving migrants” at the border between the two nations.

“That is an important story. But it’s depressing that journalists thought it was the only border crisis worth covering,” Mr. Whitlock said.

AN INTERESTING FUNDRAISER

Well, here’s one way to raise money. The Barack Obama Foundation has promoted a new fundraiser based around the favorite 2021 books, music and movies of, yes, former President Barack Obama.

“Here’s to the power of art,” advised the nonprofit organization in an emailed message which provided a donation link; the foundation is associated with the future Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Mr. Obama’s lists in the three creative fields are lengthy; Instead the Beltway can only include a few items on each of his lists for this year. Curious?

The five top books from a list of 13: “Matrix” by Lauren Groff; “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith; “The Final Revival of Opal and Nev” by Dawnie Walton: “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles; and “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” by Andrea Elliott.

Mr. Obama’s five favorite movies from a list of 13: “Drive My Car,” “Summer of Soul,” “West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Pig.”

Mr. Obama’s five favorite songs from a list of 27: “The Only Heartbreaker” by Mitski; “I Don’t Live Here Anymore “ by The War On Drugs ft. Lucius; “Tala Tannam” by Mdou Moctar; “Magnolia Blues” by Adia Victoria; and “Witchoo” by Durand Jones & The Indications & Aaron Frazer.

Find the rest at Barackobama.medium.com

REPUBLICANS DO IT BETTER

The Department of Labor released state employment and unemployment rates Friday — and they represent a victory for the GOP.

“Republican governors and legislatures are leading the way in getting Americans back to work,” the Republican Party reported in a nimble analysis of the data.

“More jobs are being recovered and unemployment is lower in red states: 17 of the top 20 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and 18 of the top 20 states have Republican-controlled legislatures. The top 13 states for jobs recovered are all led by Republicans,” the GOP said.

“Four Republican-led states – Idaho, Utah, Texas, and Arizona — have more jobs than when the pandemic hit. 24 Republican-led states have recovered at least two-thirds of their lost jobs. Republican-led states on average have recovered 85% of their lost jobs compared to just 73% for Democrat-run states,” the analysis noted.

Out of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates, 16 are led by Republican governors and 17 have Republican-controlled legislatures. The nine states with the lowest unemployment rates are all led by Republicans. The seven states with the highest unemployment rates are all led by Democrat governors. That would be California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York.

And last but not least, the average unemployment rate for the nation’s 27 states with Republican governors is 3.7% while Democrat-led states have an average unemployment rate of 5.1%.

“Instead of attacking Republican governors, [President] Biden should be hugging them for driving the recovery,” commented Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee.

POLL DU JOUR

• 84% of registered U.S. voters are concerned about inflation: 91% of Republicans, 87% of independents and 75% of Democrats agree.

• 77% of voters overall are concerned about higher crime rates: 84% of Republicans, 81% of independents and 67% of Democrats agree.

• 71% overall are concerned about the amount of taxes they must pay: 83% of Republicans, 71% of independents and 58% of Democrats agree.

• 68% overall are concerned about the coronavirus pandemic: 55% of Republicans, 71% of independents and 81% of Democrats agree.

• 63% overall are concerned about being able to pay their bills: 65% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 57% of Democrats agree.

• 48% overall are concerned about crime in their own neighborhood; 48% of Republicans, 54% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Fox Business poll of 1,002 registered U.S. voters conducted Dec. 11-14.

