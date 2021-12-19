Two rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone near the U.S. Embassy on Sunday, Iraqi military officials said.

No one was injured in the attack. The U.S. Embassy’s counter-rocket defense system destroyed one of the rockets, while the other struck near a national monument and damaged several vehicles.

Iraqi forces said they’ve launched an investigation into the attack, which is similar to past assaults launched by Iran-backed Iraqi militias. Those militias have routinely used rockets and drones to target U.S. forces stationed in Iraq and in neighboring Syria.

The attacks have become commonplace after a January 2020 U.S. airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The Biden administration this month formally ended America’s nearly two-decade combat mission in Iraq, though about 2,500 U.S. troops will remain in the country. Those forces will act as trainers and advisers to a global coalition battling the Islamic State terrorist network.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

