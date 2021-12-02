The White House Christmas decorations include stockings for six of the Biden grandchildren, but not the seventh, Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter.

The six stockings hung over the fireplace show the names of the Biden grandchildren in the order of their birth: Naomi, 27; Finnegan, 21; Maisy, 20; Natalie, 17; Robert Hunter Biden III, or “Hunt,” 15, and one-year-old “Baby Beau.”

Missing was a stocking for Navy Joan Roberts, Hunter’s three-year-old daughter with Lunden Alexis Roberts of Arkansas, an absence first flagged by the New York Post.

The omission may not be an oversight: Hunter Biden challenged Ms. Roberts’ claim that the baby was his, only acknowledging his paternity and agreeing to pay child support after a 2019 DNA test showed he was the father.

In his 2021 autobiography “Beautiful Things,” Hunter Biden blamed his drug and alcohol addiction, saying he didn’t remember his “encounter” with Ms. Roberts.

“It’s why I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine — I had no recollection of our encounter,” he said in the book. “That’s how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I’ve taken responsibility for.”

Roberts attorney Clint Lancaster told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in April that Hunter and the Bidens have no contact with the girl.

“He’s not seen his child. He has no relationship with his child, by his own choosing,” Mr. Lancaster said. “Mr. Biden hasn’t taken responsibility for this child until he parents her.”

He said the child would benefit from having a relationship with her father and grandparents.

“Every child needs loving parents and loving grandparents,” Mr. Lancaster said. “This child could stand a relationship with her father. She could stand a relationship with her grandfather.”

Trees in state dining room decorated with old photos of first families. Stockings on fireplace have names of Biden grandkids pic.twitter.com/pkFjrAPyhy — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 29, 2021

The White House press pool report on the unveiling of the Christmas theme and decorations described the six red-and-white-striped stockings, which are also shown in news photos.

“On the fireplace are stockings with the Biden grandkids’ names: Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, Hunt and Baby Beau,” said the pool report, adding that they were made by a vendor in Delaware.

Hunter Biden has five children. His daughters Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy are his daughters with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. He and his second wife, South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen, are the parents of Beau.

Natalie and Hunt are the children of Hallie and Beau Biden, President Biden’s elder son, who died of cancer in 2015.

Ms. Roberts, a 2014 graduate of Arkansas State University and a college basketball player, reportedly worked as a dancer at a strip club in Arkansas that Mr. Biden frequented.

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.