BALTIMORE (AP) – Nearly 90 criminal charges have been filed against a former Baltimore homicide prosecutor, alleging he subpoenaed phone records to stalk and harass the women he dated over nearly two years, authorities said.

Adam Chaudry, who worked 13 years in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, is charged with dozens of counts of misconduct in office, illegally obtaining phone records, stalking, harassment and extortion, The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday.

Zy Richardson, spokeswoman for the office, initially said Chaudry was fired June 18 after officials reviewed the allegations. She later said he resigned in lieu of termination. Defense attorneys maintain Chaudry simply resigned June 18; they provided his resignation letter.

With a 41-page grand jury indictment, prosecutors allege Chaudry subpoenaed phone records of several ex-girlfriends beginning in July 2019 as well as jail calls between one woman and a family member behind bars. He also allegedly requested records from phone companies under the guise of “special investigations.”

Chaudry‘s defense attorneys, Steven Silverman and Patrick Seidel, said Chaudry isn’t considered a public official under the law and therefore the state prosecutor has no jurisdiction to charge him, particularly with the crime of misconduct in office.