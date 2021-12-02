The New York Police Department says there is no current threat to the public as social media posts show authorities in a standoff with a man who appears to have a shotgun outside the United Nations building.
The department issued a traffic advisory at about 11 a.m. Thursday telling people should avoid the area of 42nd Street and First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan due to a “police investigation.”
At 1:15 p.m., the department tweeted that the investigation is ongoing: “There remains no threat to the public as NYPD cops are working to ensure everyone’s safety.”
A man wearing a red jacket can be seen pacing in front of the headquarters with what looks like a shotgun in a video tweeted by independent journalist Adla Massoud at about 12:15 p.m.
Linda Schmidt, a reporter for FOX5-TV in New York, tweeted a video at about 12:15 p.m. that shows a heavy police presence in the area, including the counterterrorism unit.
The man, who also might be carrying a bag, was seen muttering to himself, and the bomb squad has responded as a precaution, CNN reported.
No further information has been released.