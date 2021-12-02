The New York Police Department says there is no current threat to the public as social media posts show authorities in a standoff with a man who appears to have a shotgun outside the United Nations building.

The department issued a traffic advisory at about 11 a.m. Thursday telling people should avoid the area of 42nd Street and First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan due to a “police investigation.”

At 1:15 p.m., the department tweeted that the investigation is ongoing: “There remains no threat to the public as NYPD cops are working to ensure everyone’s safety.”

A man wearing a red jacket can be seen pacing in front of the headquarters with what looks like a shotgun in a video tweeted by independent journalist Adla Massoud at about 12:15 p.m.

Closer up look. Gunman in red ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N0Y5oG9Ar2 — Adla Massoud (@Adlamassoud) December 2, 2021

Linda Schmidt, a reporter for FOX5-TV in New York, tweeted a video at about 12:15 p.m. that shows a heavy police presence in the area, including the counterterrorism unit.

#BreakingNews NYPD Counterterrorism arriving at East 42nd St & 2nd Ave as NYPD continues talking to man with a shotgun pacing in front of United Nations #nypd #UnitedNations #gunman @fox5ny #nyc pic.twitter.com/4vUeMRI9Eu — Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) December 2, 2021

The man, who also might be carrying a bag, was seen muttering to himself, and the bomb squad has responded as a precaution, CNN reported.

No further information has been released.

• Emily Zantow can be reached at ezantow@washingtontimes.com.