Homeland Security announced Monday it will restart construction on President Trump’s border wall, moving to plug “gaps” left in place after President Biden ordered all work to stop on his first day.

The department also said it will fix gates and build out the access roads Border Patrol agents use to respond to incursions, moving to stiffen the country’s physical defenses as the surge of illegal migrants continues at a record pace along the U.S.-Mexico boundary.

Homeland Security said Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave the OK for the construction, which will span the border from Del Rio, Texas, to San Diego, California.

He characterized the work as a matter of safety and environmental upgrades, but others said it will help reduce the incentive for illegal immigrants to attempt the trip north.

“Today’s announcement of increased border wall infrastructure and gates are a step in the right direction,” said Sen. Rob Portman, the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

He said the new administration must close “all the gaps” and also finish installing the technology that was supposed to be part of the wall system, but which was also halted by the Biden team.

The announcement marks a backtrack for Mr. Biden, who last year vowed “not another foot” of wall would be built on his watch.

That was always going to be a hard promise to keep.

Early on, Mr. Mayorkas signaled that holes left by Mr. Biden‘s Inauguration Day construction halt had become a problem and would need to be filled.

The Washington Times reported exclusively in April that Mr. Mayorkas told employees at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that Mr. Biden‘s construction pause still left room to fill “gaps,” finish “gates” and install technology in areas where the barrier was built but the lights and sensors were not.

It wasn’t clear Monday how many miles of wall will be constructed.

Under Mr. Trump, more than 450 miles of barrier was erected. Most of that replaced dilapidated or outdated designs, but 47 miles of border where there were no barriers were sealed off for the first time.

Along with the wall came technology and access roads, which some Border Patrol agents say are even more important than the barrier because they allow agents to respond more quickly to stop incursions.

Mr. Biden‘s construction halt threw all of that into disarray.

In southern Arizona, several miles of roads were built but the wall wasn’t finished. Smugglers barreled through the gaps and used the government’s roads to speed deeper into the U.S., according to local law enforcement officials.

Elsewhere, personnel had to be deployed to guard gates that were left unfinished, according to a July report by Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican.

Mr. Lankford said the government was also paying $3 million a day to guard piles of steel that were supposed to be erected as wall but sat unused after the president’s pause.

