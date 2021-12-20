The World Economic Forum said Monday it is postponing its high-profile annual meeting in Davos, the latest sign that omicron is upending winter plans of even the rich and well-connected.

The annual meeting at the posh alpine resort in Switzerland attracts political leaders and elite business moguls from around the world. It will be pushed to the summer instead of being held Jan. 17-22 as planned.

The forum said pandemic conditions around the world made it impossible to have an in-person meeting. Officials specifically mentioned the transmissibility of the omicron variant and said they consulted with experts and the Swiss government.

Davos joined a long list of public events, including college basketball games and Broadway shows, that have been suspended or canceled due to the COVID-19 spike.

“The deferral of the annual meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society,” said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum. “Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”

Past presidents, including Donald Trump, attended the Davos meetings but President Biden was not scheduled to attend the January session.

The White House had planned to send senior administration officials.

