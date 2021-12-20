New York City police officers must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, according to a new policy that coincides with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officers are expected to cover up when dealing with the public and working in schools, public transit and other locations, according to an email sent late Sunday and obtained by the New York Post.

“All members of the service, regardless of vaccination status, who are able to medically tolerate a face covering, are required to wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while they are in a shared indoor workspace, except when eating or drinking,” the email said.

Officers had to wear masks earlier in the pandemic, but mandates shifted from face coverings to efforts to get officers vaccinated instead.

The decision coincides with a winter spike of the coronavirus and fear over the omicron variant. The city’s positivity rate, or share of people who test positive after seeking a test, is up to over 7% from around 3% in September.

The state of New York reported nearly 22,000 cases on Saturday, a new record, though New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul say they won’t impose lockdown policies.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.