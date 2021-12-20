D.C. police are investigating four fatal shootings Monday, as the nation’s capital continues to grapple with deadly gun violence ahead of the new year.

Three shootings in Northwest between Sunday night and Monday morning left four men dead, raising the city’s 2021 homicide total to at least 219 — the highest tally since 248 were recorded in 2003.

Police responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Sunday and discovered a man shot in the chest inside a car on Park Place.

Two other victims were later found with fatal gunshot wounds inside an apartment on P Street. Authorities said they believe the men were in a dispute and shot each other around midnight.

Another man was found just after midnight with a gunshot wound to the head on Allison Street. He died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto, Ward 2 Democrat, tweeted Monday about the shootings and said she is “heartbroken.”

“I’m heartbroken by cont’d gun violence & will continue to work w/ [D.C. Police], [the Office of the Attorney General] & the community to stop gun violence in our city,” Ms. Pinto tweeted.

