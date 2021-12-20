Former President Trump is licking his chops over the prospect of a rematch with Hillary Clinton in the 2024 presidential race.

Mr. Trump has flirted with making a political comeback since losing the 2020 presidential race. The recent resurfacing of Mrs. Clinton only added to the rampant speculation about what comes next for the brash Republican.

Mr. Trump said he has “no idea” whether Mrs. Clinton is interested in running again, but said he welcomes another showdown with the former secretary of state.

“I hope so, I mean, I’d like that,” Mr. Trump said during an appearance on FOX News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Mr. Trump said Mrs. Clinton is “crooked as can be” and insisted that she “cheated on the election” and spied on his campaign.

Mrs. Clinton has been promoting her class, “The Power of Resilience,” on social media and earlier this month released a clip in which she wells up while reading an excerpt from the election night speech she planned to deliver if she defeated Mr. Trump in 2016.

“In this lesson, I’m going to face one of my most public defeats head-on by sharing with you the speech I had hoped to deliver if I had won the 2016 election,” Mrs. Clinton says in the video.

“I’ve never shared this with anybody,” she says. “I’ve never read it out loud.”

Mr. Trump shocked the political world after he seized the GOP presidential nomination and went on to defeat Mrs. Clinton in the general election.

