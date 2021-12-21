President Biden on Tuesday expressed optimism about the prospect of reaching a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin III about his massive $2 trillion spending and climate package, two days after the West Virginia Democrat effectively derailed the proposal.

“Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the end of a White House speech on rising COVID-19 cases.

Faced with a barrage of questions about Mr. Manchin‘s opposition to his Build Back Better bill, Mr. Biden insisted he can still get it through Congress.

“I want to get things done. I still think there is a possibility we can get Build Back Better done,” Mr. Biden said.

He did not explain how the package could still be passed without Mr. Manchin’s support.

On Sunday, Mr. Manchin announced that he would not vote for the spending bill, which would expand the social safety net, effectively killing the president’s agenda.

Mr. Biden also became visibly animated defending the bill from critics, including Mr. Manchin, who say the legislation will raise inflation and could harm the economy.

The president used the example of a family with two parents working minimum-wage jobs with a sick child, saying the bill would help them cover costs.

“Imagine being a parent, looking at a child you can’t afford,” he said, raising his voice. “You have no house to borrow against, no savings. It’s wrong. But all the things in the bill are going to reduce prices and costs for working-class and middle-class people.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.