House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was interrupted by an anti-Biden demonstrator on Monday when she gave a speech in her San Francisco district touting the bipartisan infrastructure law.

A heckler shouted “Let’s Go, Brandon!” and chanted “USA!”

In a video of the speech, Mrs. Pelosi pauses for a moment before continuing her remarks but does not engage or acknowledge the heckler.

The “Let’s Go, Brandon!” chant is a euphemism for “F—- Joe Biden” and is popular among conservatives.

The chant became a phenomenon in October after an NBC Sports reporter said she heard a crowd chanting the words for NASCAR driver Brandon Brown when fans were yelling “F—- Joe Biden.”

Mrs. Pelosi’s speech is part of House Democrats’ tour to highlight the recently approved $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending. They are set to hold 500 events across the country to take credit for spending on clean energy jobs, roads and bridges.

