Sen. Joe Manchin III is awash in renewed speculation about his future as a Democrat after killing President Biden’s economic agenda in Congress and becoming persona non grata in his party.

Talk of what lies ahead for the West Virginia moderate is increasingly a hot topic among both Republicans and Democrats. The immediate consideration for those on the right is whether Mr. Manchin can be enticed to defect and hand control of the 50-50 Senate to the GOP.

Such a feat would upend Democrats’ control of Congress and make the Biden agenda all the more difficult to pass.

Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican and former majority whip, said on Tuesday that he had privately broached the topic of a party switch directly with Mr. Manchin via phone.

“I don’t know what he will decide to do. But I do know West Virginia has gotten increasingly red,” Cornyn said. “I think his vote on Build Back Better is reflective of what he’s hearing from his constituents in West Virginia. So yeah, we’d love to have him. That would change the majority.”

While Mr. Cornyn said that he did elicit a response one way or the other, GOP lawmakers continue publicly and privately praising Mr. Manchin. The strategy is meant to create a clear juxtaposition between Republicans and Democrats, who have attacked Mr. Manchin in days since he announced opposition to the White House $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate bill.

“It’s a tough hill for him to climb. He’s been a Democrat his whole life and he’s really the godfather of Democrats in West Virginia,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican. “That being said, if they’re nasty enough, the best thing that could happen is they could drive him over to the Republican Party and we would welcome him.”

Democrats seem all too willing to let him go. Both far-left lawmakers and the White House have attacked Mr. Manchin for his refusal to back the massive spending package that includes a wishlist of liberal programs from government-subsidized universal pre-school to generous tax credits for buying electric vehicles and building wind and solar energy plants.

White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki went as far as to say Mr. Manchin had broken his word to the president by opting to oppose the legislation.

“Senator Manchin came to the White House and submitted —to the president, in person, directly — a written outline for a Build Back Better bill that was the same size and scope as the President’s framework, and covered many of the same priorities,” said Ms. Psaki. “Senator Manchin pledged repeatedly to negotiate on finalizing that framework in good faith.”

Mr. Manchin said the White House staff miscalculated their negotiating position and attempted to force him into supporting the bill using “absolutely inexcusable” intimidation tactics.

“You all are approaching legislation as if you have 55 or 60 senators that are Democrats, like you could do whatever you want,” Mr. Manchin said in a radio interview with West Virginia Metro News. “They figured surely to God we can move one person. Well, guess what? I’m from West Virginia. I’m not from where they’re from and they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive.”

Despite the intimidation having failed, Democrats are continuing to repudiate Mr. Manchin for breaking with their agenda.

“It’s tremendously frustrating for me as a black man in America because once again, it’s an example of Joe Manchin as a white man showing that he doesn’t care about Black people, he doesn’t care about Latinos … he doesn’t care about the poor,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, New York Democrat. “He has the privilege to kick the can down the road and not vote for this bill while the people in my district are suffering.”

Criticism of Mr. Manchin’s decision to oppose the spending bill has also come from close allies. The United Mine Workers of America, a union with significant influence in West Virginia, has publicly urged the lawmaker to reverse his position, arguing the bill’s social welfare programs would be beneficial to its membership.

“We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities,” said Cecil Roberts, the group’s president.

Though some Democrats are attempting to cool tempers, most say the attacks will have no impact on Mr. Manchin’s affiliation with the party. The calculation stems from a nuanced reading of Mr. Manchin’s power within the Senate and his standing back home.

Strategists think Mr. Mancin is probably the only Democrat that could win reelection in deep-red West Virginia, which voted for former President Donald Trump last year by nearly 39 percentage points. But they also say that Mr. Manchin would face long odds of securing reelection as a Republican.

The state has a wide GOP bench, including a term-limited billionaire governor, that could easily deny Mr. Manchin the party’s nomination for Senate in a primary. As a Republican, Mr. Manchin also could not rely on Mr. Trump’s endorsement to survive a GOP primary given that he voted to convict the former president twice in impeachment proceedings.

Mr. Manchin is up for reelection in 2024.

“He has it rough now, but that’s nothing compared to the political gymnastics that would be needed to secure reelection in West Virginia as a freshly-minted Republican with a record going against Trump,” said a West Virginia Democratic strategist, who requested anonymity to discuss Mr. Manchin. “His strength is in a general election where a minority of Republicans feel comfortable crossing over to support him. That group is just big enough to win a general election as a Democrat, but it’s too small to win a GOP primary.”

Under GOP control, Mr. Manchin would not have the luxury of voting against legislation deemed too far left for West Virginia voters.

Rather, with the Senate agenda set by Mr. McConnell, he would be forced to hold sway over GOP initiatives.

“People at home see him as someone fighting for West Virginia values and holding back the liberal tide,” said the Democratic strategist.

“If he became a Republican, the conversation would shift to him holding back the GOP agenda, which recent elections show West Virginians increasingly supporting.”

Mr. Manchin, himself, appears to understand that reality. While he’s expressed frustration with fellow Democrats, Mr. Manchin has never openly entertained the idea of an outright party switch.

Instead, he and allies have floated the idea of becoming an independent and caucusing with either Democrats or Republicans, depending upon which party made the better offer.

As an independent, Mr. Manchin would have broader room to operate without having to rely on winning a GOP primary to stay in office.

Democrats would also have to offer significantly more in terms of perks and power to keep him in their corner, given West Virginia’s conservative bent.

“I would like to hope that there are still Democrats that feel like I do. I say, I’m fiscally responsible and socially compassionate,” said Mr. Manchin. “Now if there are no Democrats like that, they’ll have to push me [to] wherever they want to.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.