Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over one of her panels’ attempts to get his private phone records.

Mr. Flynn filed his suit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, asking the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Mrs. Pelosi and her special committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

The former Trump administration official, according to a report in the Washington Examiner, accused Mrs. Pelosi and the committee of “outrageous intrusion” with their numerous subpoenas of Mr. Flynn and his family and their “secret seizure of his and his family’s personal information from their telecommunications and/or electronic mail service providers.”

The lawyers note that Mrs. Pelosi’s panel is engaging in “partisan harassment” because it has no basis to investigate him.

He wasn’t even an administration official at the time of the storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

“General Flynn did not organize, speak at, or actively participate in any rallies or protests in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, and he of course did not participate in the attack on the Capitol that day,” his lawsuit states.

His lawsuit also accuses the panel of being constituted illegitimately — Mrs. Pelosi rejected House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choices for the panel — and said special committees do not have “boundless authority to engage in investigations.”

The committee’s subpoenas, issued in November, cite, as a basis for its requests for documents and a deposition, comments that Mr. Flynn made on Newsmax.

In December 2020, Mr. Flynn said that Mr. Trump could “rerun” elections in key states and, according to the panel, attended a meeting on possibly declaring a national emergency and seizing voter machines.

