The Pentagon’s Indo-Pacific Command recently unveiled a software application that military officials say will monitor Chinese military anger at U.S. activities in the region in a bid to reduce tensions.

But some analysts are warning that the application represents a step backward toward past U.S. policies trying to appease China, whose communist leaders have used fears of upsetting Beijing to manipulate U.S. decision makers.

The software tool is designed to systematically gauge Chinese military reactions to U.S. actions in the region, such as arms sales to Taiwan, naval and aerial maneuvers in disputed maritime zones, and congressional visits, defense officials and spokesmen said. The software measures U.S.-China “strategic friction,” according to a defense official who spoke to Reuters aboard a flight with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks last week.

The computer-based software evaluates information from early 2020 on significant activities that could trigger tensions in U.S.-China relations, and will be used by military leaders and Pentagon policymakers to predict how Beijing will respond to U.S. actions. The software is part of the Biden administration’s policy of seeking to curb Chinese aggression while preventing at all costs an open conflict between the world’s two most powerful countries and two biggest economies.

“With the spectrum of conflict and the challenge sets spanning down into the grey zone, what you see is the need to be looking at a far broader set of indicators, weaving that together and then understanding the threat interaction,” Ms. Hicks told Reuters in discussing the software.

An Indo-Pacific Command official also said the tool seeks to avoid inadvertently provoking a conflict with China.

“U.S. Indo-Pacific Command ensures security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific,” the official told The Washington Times. The command’s combined military force “responsibly manages competition to prevent conflict in the region — one of the best methods to do just that is centered on looking at the complex and overlapping geopolitical, operational and strategic environment,” the official added.

The command “will continue to refine methods, including decision aids, to responsibly manage competition with our No. 1 pacing challenge while supporting national defense priorities.”

A Chinese Embassy spokesman did not respond to an email request for comment.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment. “This is an Indo-Pacom program,” he said.

An ‘appeasement app’

But critics among U.S. China-watching experts expressed concern that the software will allow Beijing to manipulate U.S. policies and weaken U.S. responses to threats posed by China, with the U.S. bending over backward not to give offense to China or spark a crisis.

Kerry K. Gershaneck, a retired Marine and former Pentagon policymaker with extensive intelligence experience, said the “appeasement app” will hand China’s leaders a political warfare victory.

“China’s political warfare aims, in part, to condition naive opponents to do what the Chinese Communist Party wants them to do, on their own volition, without Beijing actually telling them to do it,” Mr. Gershaneck said. “With this ‘appeasement app’ it appears the CCP has masterfully succeeded in its conditioning of senior US defense officials.”

Such an approach will only invite further Chinese aggression and demoralize military personnel, he argued.

“The app appears to be self-destructively unilateral: It tells the U.S. military — and only the U.S. military — to always back off, to stand down and to do nothing that might possibly ‘upset’ China,” Mr. Gershaneck said.

Retired Navy Capt. Jim Fanell, former head of intelligence for the Pacific Fleet, said the new software tool is designed to guide both military commanders and diplomats and will systematically erode U.S. defense of its national interests in the region — a key goal of Beijing.

“This tool should be scrapped immediately and American commanders and diplomats should be allowed to operate as the environment dictates, allowing for maximum flexibility and assertiveness that will keep the Chinese Communist Party decision makers on their back feet when it comes to pursuing their strategic goal of pushing America out of the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Miles Yu, former State Department policy planning official in charge of China policy during the Trump administration, earlier described the U.S. approach to China as a misguided “anger management” policy based on false fears of Chinese reactions and bluffs rather than proactive U.S. initiatives.

“For decades, our China policy was carried out based upon an ‘anger management’ mode — that is, we formulated our China policy by calculating how mad the CCP might be at us, not what suits the best American national interest,” Mr. Yu said in a recent interview.

Proactive and reactive

The tool was unveiled last week during a briefing for Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks at Indo-Pacific Command’s Honolulu headquarters. Included in the briefing were the theater’s senior commander, Adm. John C. Aquilino; Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Samuel Paparo; Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commander of the Army Pacific; and other senior leaders for front-line military forces in charge of dealing with China.

American military forces in the Pacific over the past five years have stepped up proactive actions designed to push back against Chinese military encroachment. The activities began under the new policies of the Trump administration.

Chinese military forces in turn have sharply increased aggressive and threatening operations, mainly against Taiwan and against rival claimants to sovereignty in the South China Sea.

Toward Taiwan, the Chinese military has stepped up both military flights and naval maneuvers close to the self-ruled island, actions that U.S. officials have described as coercive and threatening.

In the South China Sea, Chinese war games, including long-range missile tests, have been carried out in disputed islands throughout the strategic waterway.

Chinese naval vessels also have sought to drive U.S. warships out of the sea when the Navy conducts what it calls “freedom of navigation operations” through disputed waterways.

Last month, the State Department warned China it faced a military response after Chinese coast guard vessels blocked Philippines’ efforts to re-supply a military post in the Spratly islands.

Mr. Yu, the former State policymaker, has argued that past failed approaches to China policy were based on a fundamental misunderstanding of how China’s rulers try to manipulate U.S. policies. First, the Chinese voice anger and rage at U.S. actions and then see how the United States reacts. The process allows the Chinese to calibrate American policy responses to suit their own interests.

“Unfortunately, too often we fell for this CCP sophistry and made our China policies to appease CCP sensitivities and fake outrage to avoid an often imagined and exaggerated direct confrontation with the seemingly enraged CCP,” he said.

More broadly, Mr. Gershaneck said the adoption of the app also sends a terrible message to frontline U.S. military personnel that they should always back down and never risk angering China. The military should instead invest in software that will assist military officers and diplomats on how to exploit Chinese weaknesses and engage in successful political warfare against Beijing, he added.

Disclosure of the software followed earlier reports that Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, so feared Chinese military misperceptions of a U.S. attack that he telephoned a Chinese general and informed him that the United States would inform him of any future military attacks in the fraught days after the U.S. presidential election in 2020.

A spokesman for Gen. Milley did not respond to a request for comment on the new app.

Gordon Chang, a Chinese affairs expert, said the “appeasement app” is a political gift for the Chinese military.

“We should send Chinese flag officers an app that sends them alerts whenever they are about to do something that will get us angry,” Mr. Chang said.

Capt. Fanell, the former Pacific Fleet intelligence director, said the focus on “strategic friction” software reflects an institutionalization at Indo-Pacific Command of a central tenet of pro-China policies first put in place by former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and adopted more recently by the Obama administration. That policy calls for avoiding all military and other activities that could provoke China, or lead to the perception by Beijing of “containment.” The overall objective was to preserve positive ties.

“During my time in uniform, we saw the American government, both State and Defense Departments, impose self-induced constraints on the exercise of American military and diplomatic operations in order to not provoke the PRC,” said Capt. Fanell, who retired in 2015.

U.S. reconnaissance flights near China’s coasts and requests of regional allies to push back against Chinese hegemony were called off or reduced based on fears they would place the greater U.S.-China relationship at risk.

“These same appeasers proclaimed that the ‘relationship’ with China was the most important relationship for America’s national security and thus we had to constrain our actions,” Capt. Fanell said, adding the officials “were actively promoting a policy of kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party and its bad behavior.”

• Bill Gertz can be reached at bgertz@washingtontimes.com.