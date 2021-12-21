Former President Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I will be having a news conference on January 6th at Mar-a-Lago,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday in a statement released through his Save America PAC.

Mr. Trump left office shortly after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building to protest President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The former president insists the election was stolen. Far-right members of the GOP and his most loyal supporters have echoed his calls.

A House select committee is investigating what led to the riot and is looking into the role that Mr. Trump and his allies played before and after his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Mr. Trump has urged his allies not to cooperate with the investigation.

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are the sole Republicans on the select committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his leadership team have railed against the probe, saying Democrats are trying to score political points.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, a favorite Trump target, has expressed interest in what the House select committee will discover.

