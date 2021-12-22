America’s COVID czar thinks there should be no room at the inn for the unvaccinated.

In an interview with MSNBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci advised that family gatherings shun people who haven’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I think we’re dealing with a serious enough situation that if there’s an unvaccinated person, I would say ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time,’” he told the left-leaning network’s Alicia Menendez.

Dr. Fauci said people ought to tell relatives “maybe another time, when this is all over.”

He did not elaborate on when that might happen or what it would mean for an endemic respiratory disease to be “all over.”

Dr. Fauci said that the unvaccinated should “put aside any ideological consideration” and behave in a socially responsible way.

“It’s the best thing for you and your family, but also your societal responsibility to not allow yourself to be a vehicle for spread to someone else who might be very vulnerable,” said the chief White House medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of the US population over age 12 is fully vaccinated, and 30% of that group also has received their booster shots.

The vaccinations and boosters, from early indications of how the now-dominant omicron variant spreads, does not prevent people from being infected by that new virus, but does significantly reduce the symptoms when people do catch it.

