President Biden on Wednesday said his administration has made “striking progress” to alleviate the supply chain crisis and keep store shelves stocked for holiday shoppers.

“The much-predicted crisis didn’t occur,” Mr. Biden said. “Packages are moving, goods are being delivered, shelves are not empty.”

Mr. Biden‘s remarks from the White House came ahead of a meeting on supply chain disruptions that included members of his Cabinet and private sector CEOs.

Supply chain problems have wrought havoc on the holiday season leading to a shortage of consumer goods, higher prices for Americans and contributing to high inflation.

Mr. Biden said the steps he‘s taken over the past month have helped reduce pricing pressures, adding that addressing increased costs will also be his administration’s top priority.

The president said retail inventories are up 3% from last year and on-shelf availability for consumer goods is roughly 90%, which remains unchanged from before the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said delivery times for shipping companies like FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service have improved since the pandemic.

“This is striking progress since November,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden struck an optimistic tone during his meeting, saying his aggressive action on the supply chain mess has led to the strongest growth of any first-year president in nearly 50 years.

Yet the economy will likely be a headache for Mr. Biden and Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Inflation and a shortage of goods remain the top issues among voters, and two polls released this week give Mr. Biden poor marks for his handling of inflation and the economy overall.

Republicans have not eased their criticism of Mr. Biden‘s efforts to fix the supply chain, painting him as a Scrooge who is keeping families from receiving Christmas gifts.

“Humbug. President Biden‘s supply-chain crisis is threatening a lot of families’ Christmas Plans,” tweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican.

Mr. McCarthy also posted a study that concluded 16% of all packages shipped via UPS and FedEx will not arrive in time for Christmas.

Bottlenecks at ports persist as cargo ships await berthing space: At the Port of Los Angeles, a line of container ships stretches down to Mexico. Some analysts have said the chaos could last until mid-2022 or early 2023.

Mr. Biden argued Wednesday that the number of containers moving through ports at Los Angeles and Long Beach is higher than ever, crediting his administration for striking a deal with longshoremen. Those two ports handle 40% of the container traffic in the United States.

The administration this week announced $230 million in port infrastructure grants, according to a White House fact sheet issued ahead of Mr. Biden‘s remarks.

Wednesday’s meeting was Mr. Biden‘s second with CEOs in the past two months. In November, the president held a meeting with the CEOs of several major retailers and grocery chains to discuss the supply chain bottlenecks.

Following that meeting, Mr. Biden reassured Americans that store shelves would be stocked for the holiday season.

Among those who attended Wednesday’s meeting: Fred Smith, CEO of FedEx; Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow Corp; Christopher Connor, CEO of the American Association of Port Authorities; Sonia Syngal, CEO of GAP; and Dave Harrison, executive director of Fastport.

Administration officials who participated included Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Labor Secretary Mary Walsh, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and port envoy John Porcari.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.