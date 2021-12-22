China clamped down Monday on religious groups’ online activities in the communist nation, announcing rules that will effectively block almost all internet-based ministry that is not state-sanctioned starting in March 2022.

Anyone who uses the internet and religion “to conduct activities that endanger national security” will face government security agencies who “will prevent and handle domestic organizations, and individuals colluding with foreign ones” in such actions, a report indicated.

According to the state-owned Global Times newspaper, “Overseas organizations and individuals are not allowed to operate online religious information services within the Chinese territory,” adding “any Chinese organization or individual that operates online religious information services should submit [an] application to provincial religious affairs departments.”

The new rules were a joint product of China‘s National Religious Affairs Administration, Cyberspace Administration of China, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Public Security, and Ministry of State Security, the report said.

Global Times reported the new “Measures for the Administration of Internet Religious Information Services” are intended “to standardize online religious information services and guarantee citizens’ freedom of religious belief.” The article did not explain how regulating content and banning overseas content producers promotes such freedoms.

According to the report, “online preaching should be organized and carried out by religious groups, temples, and churches and religious colleges that have obtained the Internet Religious Information Service Permit.”

Those granted permission are allowed to “preach religious doctrines online that are conducive to social harmony and civilization, and guide religious people to be patriotic to the country and abide by the law,” the report continued.

“Religious ceremonies,” which were undefined, cannot be recorded or broadcast online, the new rules state. Also, “no organization or individual can fundraise in the name of religion on the internet” according to the report.

Only those websites, applications, or online forums that are “approved by law” may be used to transmit religious information, officials said, and “[p]articipants shall register using their real names.”

Although “screen names” are popular among internet users worldwide, they can be used to mask the identity of an individual commenting or participating in an online meeting. The “real name” requirement of the new Chinese measures would provide the nation’s security apparatus a way to track people deemed a security threat.

Chinese officials are “very wary of any so-called ‘foreign influence,’” said Gina Goh, Southeast Asia regional manager for International Christian Concern, a human rights group in Silver Spring, Maryland. “They feared that Western influence, including Christianity, [might be] bringing universal human rights principles [and] the concept of democracy. So they are very afraid of this type of exchange of information. It really is a collective effort to kind of wall out all this foreign influence,” she added.

Ms. Goh said the restriction on foreign-owned religious websites in China is another means the state can use to “cut the connection between China and overseas organizations or religious groups.”

China‘s so-called “Great Firewall” blocks access to many overseas websites, making it difficult for religious people to reach online destinations outside the nation if the government wishes to block these, Ms. Goh noted. Using a virtual private network, or VPN, might help, but such technology may be unfamiliar to older users in China, she added.

“If you want to set a website outside of China, and cater to Chinese Christians, that’s of course possible but because they have the ‘Great Firewall,’ if the Chinese Christians really want to access the information they will need to install [a] VPN,” Ms. Goh said.

Moreover, she said, some Chinese Christians fear using a VPN because “if their cellphone is confiscated by the police, and if they knew that you install VPN to view, overseas websites, or banned content, they could get in trouble.”

The communist Chinese crackdown on religion has been ongoing throughout the administration of current president Xi Jinping. Churches have been bulldozed, congregations closed, and nationals who administered websites for foreign religious groups have been called in for police interviews.

In the case of one U.S.-based Christian ministry, which did not wish to be named, the group moved its extensive collection of Chinese-language sermons and teaching resources to servers outside of China once its local web administrator had been summoned for a “conversation” with local police officials.

Neither the U.S. State Department nor the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom responded immediately to requests from The Washington Times for comment.

The Times also reached out to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, an international ministry, and to the Falun Dafa Information Center, which speaks for the Falun Gong movement in the U.S. China’s crackdown on Falun Gong’s adherents has been particularly brutal, the group says, and has been widely condemned by human rights advocates.

Neither religious community offered an immediate comment.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.