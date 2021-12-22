D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required at certain indoor venues as coronavirus cases increase in the city.

Indoor venues such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs, recreation centers, cultural and entertainment facilities, and event and meeting places will have to check that customers 12 years old and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The order takes effect Jan. 15, and proof of a second dose will be required starting Feb. 15.

The requirement does not apply to some venues such as grocery stores, churches and museums.

Earlier this week, Miss Bowser declared a state of emergency and reinstated the indoor mask mandate.

