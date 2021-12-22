Former Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, have been hospitalized after sustaining injuries from a fire that engulfed their home in McLean, Virginia, early Wednesday.

Mr. Robb is being treated for severe burns and Mrs. Robb suffered smoke inhalation, according to WTOP Radio. Mrs. Robb’s sister said the couple’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Mr. Robb, a Democrat, served as governor of Virginia from 1982 to 1986 before serving in the Senate from 1981 to 1986.

Mrs. Robb is the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pam, expressed their concern for the couple Wednesday.

“Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy,” Mr. Northam tweeted.

First responders from several neighboring counties arrived at the scene of the fire outside of Washington early Wednesday, as flames swept through the home.

Investigators have not determined a cause of the fire, which destroyed the couple’s estimated $5.5 million home.

