A Democratic lawmaker was the victim of a carjacking in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was held up at gunpoint around 2:45 p.m. at FDR Park in South Philadelphia after attending a meeting, her spokeswoman said in a statement.

Ms. Scanlon was not harmed in the attack, Lauren Cox said in the statement, according to NBC News.

“She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” Ms. Cox said.

There was no immediate word on suspects, whether Ms. Scanlon was specifically targeted on political grounds, or whether it was a random crime committed against a 62-year-old woman.

