New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he wants to forge ahead with the New Year’s Eve party in Times Square but may consider new safety measures, even as major cities across the world scrap their plans outright due to fears around the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Democratic mayor has said he will make a decision by Christmas. Currently, vaccinated persons are allowed to attend the outdoor event.

Mr. de Blasio told MSNBC he wants to move forward on the celebration, “but only, of course, if we can do it safely.”

New York City is seeing a rapid rise in cases, prompting President Biden to dispatch federal testing assistance, and Mayor-elect Eric Adams has postponed his Jan. 1 inauguration festivities due to the surge.

But Mr. de Blasio has taken a no-lockdowns approach amid the winter spike, saying it is best to focus on vaccination and incentivize or mandate people to get the shots.

But cities across Europe are canceling fireworks displays and gatherings amid fears of the omicron variant, a major disappointment after a year in which many thought the virus would be vanquished.

France canceled its traditional fireworks over the Champs-Elysées and public parties, while Rome and London scrapped their annual festivities.

“Due to the surge in Covid cases, we’ve taken the difficult decision to cancel our NYE event in Trafalgar Square,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted. “The safety of all Londoners must come first.”

Rio de Janeiro also canceled its celebrations.

The decisions were spurred by the fast-moving omicron variant, which has ripped through at least 90 countries and most U.S. states. Scientists are worried about its transmissibility though say it doesn’t appear to cause more severe disease.

CNN reports that some cities are forging ahead but with curbs on celebrations. Bangkok will allow open-air celebrations, while Cape Town, South Africa, will hold events for residents but close some venues early.

