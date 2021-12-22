The Supreme Court will hear cases challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

In a brief order Wednesday, the justices said they would hear challenges to two of the mandates — his order that large employers require COVID-19 vaccination or testing and a separate mandate that health-care workers be vaccinated.

The court scheduled oral arguments for Jan. 7 and the rulings also will be expedited, the justices said.

According to Reuters news agency, the justices declined a request for an immediate ruling or a nationwide stay of the Biden administration’s orders.

The workplace mandate is technically in effect, thanls to a federal appeals court ruling Friday, while the health-care-workers rule has been blocked in about half the states, Reuters reported.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.