President Biden tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, the White House said Wednesday.

Earlier this week Mr. Biden came in close contact with a mid-level staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. The president tested negative Monday evening after being notified of the staffer’s positive test and was tested again Wednesday morning.

Since coming into contact with the staffer, Mr. Biden has made two public appearances and took questions from reporters on Tuesday.

“He’s asymptomatic,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “I spent several hours with him this morning, and he is feeling great.”

The unidentified staffer does not regularly have contact with the president. But on Friday, the aide spent roughly 30 minutes near the president on Air Force One on a flight from South Carolina to Philadelphia, Ms. Psaki said in a statement late Monday.

The staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the White House. The person also tested negative before boarding Air Force One, Ms. Psaki said. The staffer did not experience symptoms until Sunday, according to the statement.

Others who were in close contact with the staffer will be notified and tested, Ms. Psaki said in her statement.

