House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler wants the Justice Department inspector general to investigate how FBI agents surveil U.S. citizens at protests.

In a letter sent Thursday, Mr. Nadler asks Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz to examine whether surveillance tactics used by FBI agents at racial justice protests in Portland, Oregon, after the presidential inauguration this year have been used elsewhere in the nation.

The New York Democrat cited a “troubling” report by The New York Times released Wednesday that revealed FBI agents dressed “in all-black to match protesters and infiltrate the crowd” during the Portland protests.

The FBI “set up extensive surveillance operations inside Portland’s protest movement … with agents standing shoulder to shoulder with activists,” sources reportedly told the NYT.

Mr. Nadler wants Mr. Horowitz to investigate if similar surveillance practices have been used elsewhere in the country at protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a White Minnesota police officer in May 2020.

“I also ask that you review the authorizing processes within the Department of Justice that allow such operations to take place — including a review of whether the political motivations of a particular protest impact federal law enforcement’s response,” he wrote.

The lawmaker also wants to find out details on arrests made, videos taken and intelligence-gathering efforts.

The investigation, he said, should be part of Mr. Horowitz‘s ongoing review into use of force by federal law enforcement at the protests.

The Office of the Inspector General and the FBI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

